Chicago burglary suspect falls through bakery ceiling during break-in

Surveillance video captured a burglary suspect falling through the ceiling of a Buena Park bakery early Friday morning.

The incident unfolded around 2:40 a.m. at Klein's Bakery and Cafe located on Broadway.

The bakery's owner told police she discovered a hole in the ceiling of her establishment, along with missing property.

A review of security footage revealed a male suspect descending into the bakery from the ceiling, crashing through a table upon landing, and then fleeing out of the frame.

The suspect made his escape through the front door of the bakery, heading southbound on Broadway. As of now, he remains at large.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The bakery's owner said the same suspect has targeted several other businesses in Buena Park over the past few months.

Anyone with information is urged to reach out to the Chicago Police Department.