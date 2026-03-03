Chicago business, labor leaders look ahead to hosting another DNC in 2028

The Brief Chicago is well-positioned to host another DNC in 2028, local business and civic leaders told Fox Chicago. When Chicago hosted the 2024 convention, more than 50,000 attendees came to the city, which was a boost to local business. Still, the cost of added security might be more difficult, as the Trump administration would likely be less willing to help Chicago.



Chicago could host the Democratic National Convention again in 2028, and city leaders, restaurant owners, and labor representatives say the city is well-prepared to handle another high-profile event.

What we know:

The 2024 convention brought more than 50,000 attendees, including 15,000 media members, putting a spotlight on Chicago’s culinary scene. Sam Toia, president of the Illinois Restaurant Association, said the event highlighted the city’s world-class restaurants — from Michelin-starred spots to neighborhood favorites.

"Anytime you can bring 50,000 people into the city, that’s great," Toia said. "You want guests in beds and diners in seats — and that’s what the DNC did."

While some restaurants inside the secured perimeter struggled due to restricted access, neighborhoods like Pilsen, Logan Square, and River North saw increased business. Toia said better communication and smoother entry and exit at the United Center could help even more restaurants benefit in 2028.

"It is rough out here for independent restaurants," he added. "The more people we can bring into Chicago, the better it is."

Labor leaders also emphasized Chicago’s advantage in hosting conventions. Bob Reiter, president of the Chicago Federation of Labor, said the city’s strong workforce and fundraising ability make it a competitive contender for future events.

"I think the things that give us an advantage in this convention, why our proposal and our bid look so competitive with other cities, is because of our strong labor force and our ability to raise money here in the city," Reiter said. "We had enough money for this convention to put resources back out on the streets."

A federal security budget of $75 million helped ensure safety during the 2024 DNC, with the majority going to the Chicago Police Department and additional funds for the Fire Department and the Office of Emergency Management and Communications. City leaders say those dollars were critical, though some worry similar funding may not be guaranteed under the current Republican administration.

Despite these concerns, Toia and other leaders remain optimistic. With the city’s proven track record of hosting large-scale events, both independent restaurants and local labor groups hope another convention could bring economic relief and global attention to Chicago in 2028.