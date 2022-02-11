Chicago business owner supplying West Garfield Park residents with free food after Save A Lot closes

There is some help for residents living in a food desert on Chicago’s West Side.

After West Garfield Park's only grocery store was closed on Thursday, another grocer is stepping in to fill the gap.

Many people found out about the free food giveaway on Facebook. So far, they’ve assisted about 50 families.

Local Business owner Dwight Nelson brought some extra relief to the West Side neighborhood on Friday, distributing fresh produce to anyone who wanted it.

Families took home strawberries, spinach, celery and so much more.

The distribution took place along South Pulaski Road in a parking lot adjacent to a Save A Lot Store now shut down by the city. The store license is currently suspended reportedly because of a rodent infestation.

Meanwhile, Save A Lot was the last grocery store still open in the immediate area after a nearby Aldi closed months ago.

Residents say many of their local resources are indeed scarce.

Nelson says he’ll be in West Garfield Park every Friday until the Save A Lot reopens.