Chicago business says it can't coexist with 'Salt Shed' due to noise

It opened its summer concert series to rave reviews, but one nearby business says it cannot coexist with Salt Shed Chicago.

That is the new music venue that went in at the old Morton Salt Facility.

Essanay Studios sits just on the other side of the Chicago River from the venue and for the last 26 years has been a go-to spot to shoot commercials.

The studio says since the Salt Shed launched its summer concert series, there is sound leakage throughout their entire building, essentially ruining a major part of their business model.

"We're getting zero help from anybody. The city has done nothing for us. The alderman has done nothing for us. Nobody seems to be interested in saying, ‘What about them?’" the owners of Essanay Studios said.

The head of the hospitality group that operates the "Salt Shed" said it has worked with Essanay Studios to give them advance notice about sound checks and shows, but Essanay says that is not a viable solution.