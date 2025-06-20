Chicago businesses launch Pride merch to support LGBTQ+ youth after 988 lifeline cut

The Brief The federal government is ending "option 3" on the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline—geared toward LGBTQ+ youth—on July 17. In response, Chicago businesses Bigmouth Creative and the T-Shirt Deli launched a Pride-themed merch line to support The Trevor Project. Advocates, including The Trevor Project, are urging Congress to reverse the decision, calling the option vital for suicide prevention.



The federal government announced this week it will end "option 3" on the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline — the dedicated line for LGBTQ+ youth — on July 17.

In response, two Chicago businesses are teaming up to support those affected.

What we know:

Bigmouth Creative and the T-Shirt Deli have launched a new collaboration ahead of this weekend’s Pride Fest and next weekend’s Pride Parade.

They’ve released four t-shirts and one tote bag, with all proceeds benefiting The Trevor Project, a nonprofit focused on suicide prevention among LGBTQ+ youth.

It's a nonprofit organization that focuses on suicide prevention efforts among the LGBTQ+ community and more, specifically youth.

Jonathan Hart, owner and creative director of Bigmouth Creative, said the need for support is urgent.

He said LGBTQ+ members are four times more likely to attempt suicide and said option three on the 988 hotline is critical to saving lives.

"You know, they provide a safe space, where somebody is on the line with you, who has a shared experience, who knows what you're going through. We know that interventions like that save real lives," Hart said. "So, we have four t-shirts and one tote bag. They were all designed by members of the LGBTQ+ community."

What's next:

The Trevor Project is urging Congress to reverse the decision to cut the option.

In a statement, the federal government emphasized that the 988 lifeline will remain active and encouraged anyone in need to call or text.

Support:

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 . Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).

CLICK HERE https://afsp.org/risk-factors-and-warning-signs for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.