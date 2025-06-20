Expand / Collapse search

Chicago businesses launch Pride merch to support LGBTQ+ youth after 988 lifeline cut

Published  June 20, 2025 4:18pm CDT
West Town
As the government prepares to end "Option 3" on the 988 Lifeline for LGBTQ+ youth, two Chicago businesses launch a new Pride-themed collaboration benefitting The Trevor Project — aiming to raise awareness and funds ahead of Pride Fest and the city’s Pride Parade.

The Brief

    • The federal government is ending "option 3" on the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline—geared toward LGBTQ+ youth—on July 17.
    • In response, Chicago businesses Bigmouth Creative and the T-Shirt Deli launched a Pride-themed merch line to support The Trevor Project.
    • Advocates, including The Trevor Project, are urging Congress to reverse the decision, calling the option vital for suicide prevention.

CHICAGO - The federal government announced this week it will end "option 3" on the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline — the dedicated line for LGBTQ+ youth — on July 17.

In response, two Chicago businesses are teaming up to support those affected.

What we know:

Bigmouth Creative and the T-Shirt Deli have launched a new collaboration ahead of this weekend’s Pride Fest and next weekend’s Pride Parade.

They’ve released four t-shirts and one tote bag, with all proceeds benefiting The Trevor Project, a nonprofit focused on suicide prevention among LGBTQ+ youth.

Jonathan Hart, owner and creative director of Bigmouth Creative, said the need for support is urgent.

He said LGBTQ+ members are four times more likely to attempt suicide and said option three on the 988 hotline is critical to saving lives. 

"You know, they provide a safe space, where somebody is on the line with you, who has a shared experience, who knows what you're going through. We know that interventions like that save real lives," Hart said. "So, we have four t-shirts and one tote bag. They were all designed by members of the LGBTQ+ community." 

What's next:

The Trevor Project is urging Congress to reverse the decision to cut the option. 

In a statement, the federal government emphasized that the 988 lifeline will remain active and encouraged anyone in need to call or text.

Support:

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).

CLICK HERE https://afsp.org/risk-factors-and-warning-signs for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.

