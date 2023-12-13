1 killed, 2 injured in rollover crash in Calumet Heights

A person was killed, and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Calumet Heights Tuesday night.

The crash occurred around 7:44 p.m. in the 1600 block of East 88th Street, where a Hyundai traveling eastbound on 88th St. collided with a Mercedes traveling northbound on Stony Island Ave. The Hyundai overturned as a result of the impact.

Police say a female occupant of the Hyundai, whose age was not immediately known, was pronounced dead at the scene. A male occupant of the Hyundai was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center. His condition was not immediately known.

A 27-year-old from the Mercedes was transported to Trinity Hospital in fair condition.

The Major Accidents Investigation Unit (MAIU) is investigating the cause of the crash.