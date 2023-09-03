Chicago Capt. Bill Pinkney, first African American to sail around the globe, has passed away

Chicagoan Capt. Bill Pinkney, who was the first African American to sail solo around the world, has passed away.

Pinkney was born and raised near Sox Park and served in the Navy as an adult.

When he set out on his world record trip in 1990 at the age of 55, he took Chicago school children with him for the ride virtually. He wrote two children's books about his adventure.

"I had some tough times, I got knocked down twice, passed through two hurricanes, almost got run over by a big ship, it's all adversity, but it ends. You have to stick to your guns and keep moving forward and it will end," Pinkney said.

Pinkney had been living in Puerto Rico, working as a captain with the U.S. Merchant Marine.

