Chicago carjackers take vehicle with 2 children inside, police say

A vehicle with two young children in it was stolen Wednesday night in Chicago and later recovered on the North Side, police said.

Shortly after 8 p.m., police say a 24-year-old woman and 26-year-old man were delivering a package in the 2100 block of North Lincoln Park when another vehicle pulled up and two unknown offenders got out.

The offenders then pulled the two adult victims out of their car, entered the vehicle and fled the scene, police said. A one-year-old girl and 5-year-old boy were in the back seat at the time of the carjacking.

The vehicle was later recovered in the 2000 block of North Stockton Drive, police said. The children were inside the vehicle unharmed.

No other injuries were reported.

Nobody is in custody as Area Three Detectives investigate.