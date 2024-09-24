$10K reward offered for conviction of 2 Chicago carjackers
CHICAGO - The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of two violent carjackers in the Chicago area.
Federal arrest warrants have been issued for 22-year-old Gary Luellen and 26-year-old Javon Stingley. Both men should be considered "armed and dangerous," according to the FBI.
Luellen, who also goes by "Lil Bird," was wanted in connection with a violent carjacking on April 18, 2023, in the 12600 block of South Halsted Street. Luellen allegedly used a gun during the theft of a 2022 Dodge Challenger.
Stingley, who goes by "JaJa," was allegedly part of a violent carjacking near 1000 E. Sibley Blvd., in Dolton, Illinois on Feb. 19, 2023. FBI officials said Stingley used a stolen vehicle to carjack a 2019 Dodge Challenger. Stingley also allegedly stole a gun from another victim on the same day of the carjacking.
Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact the FBI's Chicago Field Office at (312) 421-6700. You can also submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.