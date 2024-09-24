$10K reward offered for conviction of 2 Chicago carjackers

article

The Brief The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Gary Luellen and Javon Stingley, both wanted for violent carjackings in the Chicago area. The men are considered armed and dangerous, with federal arrest warrants issued for separate incidents involving stolen vehicles and firearms.



The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of two violent carjackers in the Chicago area.

Federal arrest warrants have been issued for 22-year-old Gary Luellen and 26-year-old Javon Stingley. Both men should be considered "armed and dangerous," according to the FBI.

Luellen, who also goes by "Lil Bird," was wanted in connection with a violent carjacking on April 18, 2023, in the 12600 block of South Halsted Street. Luellen allegedly used a gun during the theft of a 2022 Dodge Challenger.

Stingley, who goes by "JaJa," was allegedly part of a violent carjacking near 1000 E. Sibley Blvd., in Dolton, Illinois on Feb. 19, 2023. FBI officials said Stingley used a stolen vehicle to carjack a 2019 Dodge Challenger. Stingley also allegedly stole a gun from another victim on the same day of the carjacking.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact the FBI's Chicago Field Office at (312) 421-6700. You can also submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.