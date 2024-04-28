Woman carjacked at gunpoint while unloading vehicle in Avondale

A woman was carjacked at gunpoint in Avondale Saturday evening while unloading her vehicle.

The 36-year-old victim was in the 3400 block of North Albany Avenue at 6:15 p.m. when two armed male offenders approached her and demanded her car keys, according to police.

The victim was unloading supplies from her black Volkswagen SUV when the incident unfolded.

Police said the woman was not injured and the offenders fled the scene in her vehicle.

There was no one in custody as of Sunday morning. Area detectives continue to investigate.