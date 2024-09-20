Chicago man allegedly battered, carjacked 70-year-old at gunpoint: police

A Chicago man was arrested this week nearly two months after he allegedly battered and carjacked a man at gunpoint on the city's South Side.

William Day, 22, faces one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking and one felony count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm to a person over the age of 60.

On July 21, Day allegedly battered a 70-year-old man in the 8100 block of South Princeton before taking his vehicle at gunpoint. Police arrested Day on Thursday and charged him accordingly.

His detention hearing was scheduled for Friday.