Chicago carjacking charges: Boy, 17, accused of stealing car with 6-year-old inside
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy is facing several charges after allegedly carjacking a woman with two young children early Monday morning on Chicago's West Side.
Carjacking and crash
The backstory:
The carjacking happened around 4:20 a.m. in the 2700 block of West Lexington Street in the Garfield Park neighborhood.
A 26-year-old woman was sitting inside a car with two boys, ages 1 and 6, when two people approached them, implied they had a gun and forced her and the youngest child out of the car.
The suspects drove off with a 6-year-old boy still inside but later left him unharmed a block away before crashing the car on the Eisenhower Expressway. The 17-year-old was taken into custody.
He was charged with:
- One felony count of vehicular hijacking
- One felony count of unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle
- One felony count of aggravated fleeing police
- One misdemeanor count of obstructing identification
- One misdemeanor count of causing a child to be endangered
He was also issued a citation for cause damage to a state highway. No injuries were reported in the carjacking.
Police have not released details on the other suspect in the carjacking.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.