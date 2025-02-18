Chicago carjacking charges: Boy, 17, accused of stealing car with 6-year-old inside

The Brief A 17-year-old boy was arrested after allegedly carjacking a woman with two young children in Chicago’s Garfield Park neighborhood. The suspects drove off with a 6-year-old boy still inside but later left him unharmed a block away before crashing the car on the Eisenhower Expressway. The teen now faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges, though no injuries were reported.



A 17-year-old boy is facing several charges after allegedly carjacking a woman with two young children early Monday morning on Chicago's West Side.

Carjacking and crash

The backstory:

The carjacking happened around 4:20 a.m. in the 2700 block of West Lexington Street in the Garfield Park neighborhood.

A 26-year-old woman was sitting inside a car with two boys, ages 1 and 6, when two people approached them, implied they had a gun and forced her and the youngest child out of the car.

The suspects drove off with a 6-year-old boy still inside but later left him unharmed a block away before crashing the car on the Eisenhower Expressway. The 17-year-old was taken into custody.

He was charged with:

One felony count of vehicular hijacking

One felony count of unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle

One felony count of aggravated fleeing police

One misdemeanor count of obstructing identification

One misdemeanor count of causing a child to be endangered

He was also issued a citation for cause damage to a state highway. No injuries were reported in the carjacking.

Police have not released details on the other suspect in the carjacking.