Carjacking of woman, 2 kids on Chicago’s West Side leads to expressway crash

A woman traveling with two small children was carjacked on Chicago’s West Side early Monday morning before the carjackers crashed on an expressway.

The initial carjacking took place in the 2700 block of West Lexington Street in the Garfield Park neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

Carjacking of woman, 2 kids

What we know:

The 26-year-old woman and the two boys, age 1 and 6, were sitting inside a car around 4;20 a.m. when they were approached by two unknown male offenders.

The offenders implied they had gun and forced the woman and the 1-year-old out of the car.

The carjackers then fled in the car with the 6-year-old boy still inside. The boy was removed from the car and found a short distance away.

The woman and kids were not harmed.

The offenders then fled again and crashed the car on the expressway. Again no injuries were reported.

Illinois State Police were called to that scene on Interstate 290 eastbound at the ramp to Interstate 90 northbound around 4:43 a.m.

Police arrested one offender.

What we don't know:

The carjacker was not identified.

Charges are pending.

Area detectives are investigating.