Chicago CBP officers size more than 53K vapes from China

More than 53,000 nicotine vapes were recently intercepted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Chicago.

The vaping pens or electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) were seized for violating the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.

The shipment containing 53,700 ENDS was headed to a wholesaler in Mississippi from China. The 179 boxes were mislabeled as electronic atomizers, a common practice used to smuggle unapproved goods into the country. The products were likely to be sent to a wholesaler for wider distribution throughout the country, according to CBP.

The ENDs had a Manufacturer’s Suggest Retail Price of over $1.08 million total.

In early June, the FDA created a federal multi-agency task force to combat the illegal distribution and sale of e-cigarettes.