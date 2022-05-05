Chicago celebrates Cinco de Mayo, crowd gathers to see 'Wings of Mexico' sculpture

Thursday is Cinco de Mayo, recognizing the Mexican Army’s 1862 victory over France.

There were celebrations highlighting Mexican culture all across Chicago.

About 100 people gathered inside the Intercontinental Hotel to celebrate Mexico Week. The highlight of the event was the unveiling of the "Wings of Mexico" sculpture.

The masterpiece arrived in Chicago on Tuesday.

Throughout the day, many were seen taking pictures near the Golden Wings on The Mag Mile, displayed at The Plaza of the Americas. The sculpture traveled around the world as a symbol of immigrant journey to places including Madrid, Tel Aviv and Dubai.

Illinois is home to 2.5 million people of Mexican descent, making it the largest ethnic minority statewide.

One woman we spoke to about the iconic sculpture said she had to see it in person.

"Obviously it's a very Instagram-able moment. I know the rain isn't cooperating for the best pictures. But the tulips, the new exhibit — and this is the week of Mexico Week in Chicago, and that's what we were here for," she said.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Congressman Chuy Garcia were expected to speak at the event.