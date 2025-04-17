Chicago celebrates emergency dispatchers for guiding residents through crises

The Brief Chicago’s 911 dispatchers and call takers were honored Thursday for their dedication, including Debra White, who is retiring after 40 years of service. Mayor Brandon Johnson praised them for guiding people through the worst moments of their lives with calm and professionalism. White, who started in 1985 and endured personal tragedy, says she’s emotional about retiring but looks forward to travel and time with family.



Dispatchers and 911 call takers are the people who listen when the public has an emergency.

They know who to send to help: the police, fire, an ambulance. They’re a faceless voice on the phone, but on Thursday they were in the spotlight.

Mayor Brandon Johnson was on-hand to thank the honorees.

"Our 911 call takers are talking to people through the worst day of their lives, often talking them through life-saving measures, providing support and comfort all the while remaining calm, professional and for that, our city is in your debt," Johnson said.

The Office of Emergency Management and Communications recognized the call takers and dispatchers, the ones who stay on the line to follow through. Which could mean calming the caller or walking them through the steps of saving a life.

One has been through it all, since 1985, when calls were taken at the old police headquarters at 11th and State streets.

What they're saying:

Debra White retires after 40 years of being that calm assurance on the other end of the phone line. She said she is torn about retiring.

"I’m emotional about it," White said. "I could probably go another 10 or 15 years. They would have to wheel me out of here probably."

She’s witnessed tragedy and, in 2013, lost her own son to gun violence.

She recommitted to helping others. White said she’s able to maintain a calm voice.

"I’ve just always been a low-key, low-mannered person. I’m grateful to be alive, among the living and grateful to be among peopleand friends," White said.

The first thing she said she’ll do after retirement: ditch the phone. She plans to travel, spend time with family, and visit her work family at OEMC.