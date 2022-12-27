Chicago celebrating Kwanzaa all week long

Malcolm X College hosted a celebration of Kwanzaa on Tuesday.

This is the 16th year of the free event.

The celebration featured a procession and drum call, along with other live performances.

Organizers also had a shopping area that featured the work of local artisans.

Kwanzaa is an annual celebration of African American culture held from December 26 through January 1.

Meanwhile, the Willis Tower is going to be showing off the colors of Kwanzaa this week.

Red, green and black spotlights will shine on the building’s antennas until Friday.

On Saturday, for New Year’s Eve, the antennas will be rainbow-colored.

On Sunday, for New Year’s Day, the antennas will be purple and gold.