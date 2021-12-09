Chicago chaos: Bridgeport mother carjacked at gunpoint in broad daylight

A Chicago woman is speaking exclusively to FOX 32 after being carjacked right in front of her home.

The Bridgeport mother says she is grateful to be alive, right now surrounded by family and friends.

However, she is terrified to leave her home.

"I'm afraid to leave my house, because I think these kids that did this to me are probably walking the streets right now," she said.

Surveillance footage captured the brazen robbery in the middle of the day. You can hear the victim in the background frantically screaming for help.

In the video, an SUV can be seen driving up, three men exit running toward the woman and her vehicle, the victim then fell to the ground and an offender yanked her purse from her.

The suspects then take off in the woman’s Audi truck and their own vehicle they rode up in.

The entire incident happened in 20 seconds on Monday in broad daylight right in front of the victim’s home along West 37th Street.

The 40-year-old says she was held at gunpoint and that she saw five men in total, all appearing under 20-years-old.

The mother of two says she had fears of being robbed because of all the crime currently happening in the city.

"My baby would have been with me, and just because I thought I had that flat tire, I said ‘let me park my car, check out the flat,’ and then I was gonna walk over to the babysitter. And God was 100% with me because they did not care if she was in the car, I can tell you that right now. Because it was brutal. I felt so ambushed. That's the best way to explain it," she said.

Nearby where the armed carjacking happened is a school and church. Had it been 20 minutes earlier, the area would have been packed with small kids.

The woman’s car was found, but she says to add insult to injury, she had to pay $150 to retrieve the vehicle from the city pound.

FOX 32 is still waiting to hear from police on the perpetrators involved.