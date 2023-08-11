Chicago man charged with shooting delivery driver during attempted robbery at Ashburn restaurant

Charges were filed after a man shot a delivery driver during an attempted robbery at a restaurant on the Southwest Side on Tuesday night.

Marcus Brown, 46, was arrested on Wednesday when he was identified as the shooter.

Brown allegedly walked into a restaurant in Ashburn in the 2800 block of 79th Street armed with a gun and announced a robbery.

A man who works as a delivery driver for the restaurant struggled with Brown and the gun went off.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Police say the victim, 35, was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition.

Brown was charged with felony attempted first-degree murder and was scheduled to appear in bond court today.