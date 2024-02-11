Chicago Teachers Union reaches tentative agreement with Instituto del Progreso Latino

Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) members at Instituto del Progreso Latino charter schools reached a tentative agreement with management late Saturday night.

The tentative agreement will increase resources and staffing for special education, as well as, help recruit and retain bilingual staff.

The CTU says the deal will require the charter school operator to put students first.

The agreement will also provide students with additional support, including a librarian, school nurse, counselors, and social workers.

Union members at Instituto del Progreso Latino have suspended their strike as they review the tentative agreement and prepare for a vote.

Charter school teachers were on strike for five days. A CTU member told Fox 32 News that they've been bargaining for two years.