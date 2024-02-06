Chicago charter school teachers strike after 2 years of bargaining

Chicago teachers were on the picket line at two charter schools demanding a fair contract Tuesday.

The bargaining teams met until after midnight Monday night, but it wasn’t enough to avoid a strike.

Teachers and staff walked the picket line outside Instituto Health & Science Career Academy and Instituto Justice Leadership Academy to protest the administration’s alleged refusal to provide enough special education and bilingual educators.

They say the lack of resources and mismanagement has caused teachers to quit and students aren’t getting the education they deserve.

"We’ve been bargaining for two years, we’ve had 58 meetings. We need our classrooms funded, we need our students serviced. This really was the last straw," CTU bargaining team member Rosemarie Markopoulos said.

She said more than half of the more than 500 students have bilingual or special education needs.

Even with teachers on strike, some students were inside the building because it is their safe space.

The teachers union and the administration will meet again Tuesday to try to come to an agreement.