Chicago brothers, 4 and 10, abducted by mother in Englewood: police

article

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating two young boys who were abducted by their mother Sunday morning in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood.

Adyen-Jay Tallie, 10, and his brother, 4-year-old Tristan, were abducted by their mother, Adrianne Tallie, around 11:30 a.m. from 5648 S. State St., according to Chicago police.

Adyen-Jay was last seen wearing an orange-striped shirt and dark blue Reebok basketball shorts. Tristan was last seen wearing a black-and-white shirt and black shorts. Both brothers have black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.

No further information was provided.