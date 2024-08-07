Chicago police warn of child luring attempt on West Side

Chicago police have issued a warning following a child luring attempt on the city's West Side.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, July 30, at about 7:28 p.m. in the 4600 block of West Jackson Boulevard.

According to police, the minor victims were walking home from Clark John Park when the suspect, driving a black GMC pickup truck, motioned for the children to "come here." The children quickly ran home after the encounter.

The suspect was spotted again the following day at about 2:22 p.m. driving near the park, but no further contact was made with the victims.

Vehicle involved in child luring attempt | CPD

Authorities described the suspect as a white man, between 35 and 45 years old, with a goatee. He was seen driving a newer model black GMC pickup truck, featuring black rims, a side step on the rear quarter of the cab, and a black-striped cab cover.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-746-8251.