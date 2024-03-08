Chicago church's fish frys serve up Lenten tradition with drive-thru convenience

We are midway through Lent, and many Catholics refrain from eating meat on Fridays as a form of fasting.

And so, one Chicago church is catering to those on the go.

St. Ferdinand in Belmont Craigin has been hosting fish frys for the past 33 years. They've got it down pat, even offering a drive-thru option.

There is a team of volunteers, about 30 or so, that make the fish frys happen every Friday.

For the past few weeks, St. Ferdinand has served more than 300 fish meals. Some people like to enjoy their meals in the church basement, while others prefer the outdoor pickup orders option.

The weekly fish frys are offered through March 22 and help raise money for the parish.

New this year is a sampler platter and cod sandwich.

The coordinator says it takes a village to keep what they do alive, but that he wouldn't have it any other way.