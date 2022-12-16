Chicago church searches for new home after roof collapse displaces congregation
CHICAGO - A South Side church is searching for a new home after a roof collapse led to the building being deemed unsafe.
The Renewal of Life Worldwide Worship Center experienced a partial roof collapse earlier this month displacing the congregation.
The building is now slated to be demolished before Christmas.
Church leaders are asking for donations to help them rebuild and continue youth services.