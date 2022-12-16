Expand / Collapse search

Chicago church searches for new home after roof collapse displaces congregation

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago church searches for new home after roof collapse displaces congregation

A South Side church is searching for a new home after a roof collapse led to the building being deemed unsafe.

CHICAGO - A South Side church is searching for a new home after a roof collapse led to the building being deemed unsafe.

The Renewal of Life Worldwide Worship Center experienced a partial roof collapse earlier this month displacing the congregation.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The building is now slated to be demolished before Christmas.

Church leaders are asking for donations to help them rebuild and continue youth services. 
 