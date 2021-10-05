Chicago cites 6 businesses over failure to enforce indoor mask mandate
CHICAGO - The city of Chicago has cited six businesses for failing to enforce the city's COVID-19 indoor mask mandate.
Investigators from the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection (BACP) conducted 129 investigations last week to see if people were wearing masks and whether there were signs posted about the requirement.
Between Sept. 30 and Oct. 3, the following businesses were each issued two citations for violating both requirements of the mandate, which went into effect on Aug. 20:
- The Giant Penny Whistle, 1854-1856 South Blue Island Avenue, Pilsen;
- Decolores Restaurant, 1626 South Halsted Street, Pilsen;
- Tao Chicago, 632 North Dearborn Street, Near North Side;
- Hampton Social, 353 West Hubbard Street, River North;
- Spectrum Studios, 2155 West Hubbard Street, West Town, and;
- Renaissance Bronzeville, 4641 South Martin Luther King Drive, Bronzeville.
According to the mandate, businesses must require any individual ages 2 and older to wear a mask inside any public place, regardless of vaccination status. Businesses must also post signage about the requirement in their establishment.