Chicago's City Colleges hosts job-application event as FAA faces shortage of air traffic controllers

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is facing a shortage of applicants for thousands of job openings, prompting efforts by Chicago's City Colleges to address the issue.

City Colleges on Friday hosted an information and job-application event at the Olive-Harvey campus to encourage potential candidates.

According to the FAA, the agency plans to hire a thousand air traffic controllers this year and an additional 2,000 by 2025.

Dr. William McClinton, HR Director of FAA's Great Lakes Region, highlighted the opportunities available.

"It's a great opportunity from 18 to 31 years old. You need three years of work experience. You don't need a college degree. Apply to become an air traffic controller. It's one of the best jobs in the federal government," he said.

For those who were unable to attend the event, the application window remains open through Monday night on FAA.gov and USAJOBS.gov.