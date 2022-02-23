Expand / Collapse search
Chicago City Council blocks Brickyard Mall settlement, approves new COPA head

By
Published 
Chicago City Council
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago City Council blocks $1.67M Brickyard settlement, approves new head of COPA

A proposed settlement for a group that was dragged from their car by Chicago police stalled in city council on Wednesday.

CHICAGO - A proposed settlement for a group that was dragged from their car by Chicago police stalled in city council on Wednesday.

Four aldermen prevented the $1.675 million proposal from moving forward by using a parliamentary maneuver to block consideration of the settlement, deferring it until a meeting next month.

Rogers Park Ald. Maria Haddon grew angry when they also opposed Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s nominee to run COPA, the police oversight agency.

"If you want accountability, we need it from all of our public servants. That means police officers that bash out windows, pull somebody from their hair and blind them for no reason," Haddon said. "Shame on you for the double-standard, for letting the emotion that you have blind you to what is right."

The council did approve Andrea Kersten to run COPA, despite lots of earlier opposition.

"For that reason, I'll be voting yes on her appointment understanding what’s expected from that position," said 22nd Ward Ald. Ricardo Munoz.

Kersten’s nomination was approved by 31 of the 50 city council members.