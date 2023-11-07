Chicago City Council delays vote on paid leave ordinance for workers

The Chicago City Council delayed its vote on a paid leave ordinance for workers.

The ordinance would build on the existing Chicago paid sick leave law by allowing workers to accrue 10 total days of paid leave.

Right now, employees in Chicago get five sick days per year.

Next year, a state law will give five days of paid leave for any reason — but it does not include Chicago.

The City Council is expected to schedule a new meeting Thursday to approve the measure.