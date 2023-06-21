Chicago City Council grants landmark status to birthplace of house music 'The Warehouse'

The City Council has approved landmark status for a major part of Chicago's music history.

The Warehouse, known as the birthplace of house music, is located at 206 South Jefferson. The City Council recognized its significance on Wednesday.

The building was home to the dance club 'The Warehouse' from 1977 to 1982. Back in its nightclub days, it welcomed the latest innovators in that genre of music, which is characterized by a driving beat and emotive lyrics.

The Warehouse has also become a key space for Chicago's LGBTQ+ community over the years, celebrating all, no matter their backgrounds.

The aldermen behind the building's landmark push say it's especially significant that the status was approved during Pride Month, celebrating today's decision as a win for the LGBTQ+ community.