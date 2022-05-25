Chicago City Council rolls back city's curfew for minors to 10 p.m.

City Council is backing Mayor Lori Lightfoot when it comes to an earlier curfew for minors.

The curfew for minors has officially been moved from 11 to 10 p.m., and instead of the rule applying to anyone 16 and under — it will now apply to anyone 17 and under.

The move to a 10 p.m. curfew for minors — seven days a week — comes after a 16-year-old was shot and killed near "The Bean" in Millennium Park earlier this month.

Lightfoot cited an increase in crime as a reason for her executive order, and hopes that keeping minors off the streets after 10 will help bolster safety as we head into the summer months.

FOR RELATED CONTENT, SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

City Council members have been split on the change, but ultimately, approved it Wednesday afternoon.

Additionally, anyone 17 and under visiting Millennium Park after 6 p.m. must be with an adult who is 21 or older.

Advertisement

That is in effect Thursday through Sunday.

