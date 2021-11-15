Chicago City Council to vote on $2 million settlement for family of woman killed during police chase

article

On Monday, the Chicago City Council is scheduled to vote on a $2 million settlement to be paid to the family of a victim of a 2018 Chicago Police chase.

Julia Lynn Callaway, 55, was walking near 79th and Lafayette in Chatham when a car officers were chasing drove on to the sidewalk. She was on her way to pick up her only grandchild. She was killed.

The driver of that car, Curtis Pugh, was arrested a few blocks away and charged with murder, drugs, and traffic violations.

