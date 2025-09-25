Chicago City Council to weigh granny flats, Obama Center deal, new Fire stadium

The Brief Chicago City Council is set to vote on several major measures, including a compromise ordinance allowing limited granny flat conversions, with aldermen able to opt their wards in or out. Lawmakers will also consider a revised community benefits agreement for the Obama Presidential Center, aimed at protecting residents from displacement, though some business groups oppose it. Zoning approval is expected for a new $650 million privately financed Chicago Fire stadium at The 78, a move that effectively ends hopes for a White Sox ballpark at the site.



Granny flats, the Obama Center, and a new stadium for the Chicago fire are the big ticket items Chicago lawmakers are weighing at Thursday's city council meeting.

The meeting was delayed a few hours, but they are getting ready to vote.

Granny flats:

Granny flats are accessory dwelling units. This compromise ordinance would allow between 1–3 granny flat conversions per block per year. But aldermen would need to opt in for their wards. So some alders that aren't fans of converting garage space or attic space or coach houses can choose not to opt in. It is expected to have the votes to pass today after months of delays.

Obama Center:

A revised community benefits agreement would protect current residents around the proposed Obama Presidential Center being priced out due to the rising rents and property values surrounding Jackson Park. The ordinance would reserve some area lots for affordable housing development, as well as a fund to assist people who are having trouble with the rising values.

The South Shore Chamber of Commerce has opposed it because they don't want certain prime real estate to be taken off the market for private development.

Chicago Fire stadium:

City Council is expected to approve the zoning that would allow the Chicago Fire to build a brand new 20-plus thousand-seat soccer stadium on the prime piece of real estate known as "The 78," which is bordered by the Chicago River, Roosevelt Road, Clark Street, and Chinatown to the south. Fire owner Joe Mansueto has vowed to privately finance the stadium for $650 million, but the City could also kick in some public funds for roads, sidewalks and infrastructure around the facility.

It does seem like this has frozen out any hopes for the White Sox to build a ballpark in that location as they had proposed. The difference is White Sox Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf wanted taxpayers to fund their project.