Chicago's City Motivators seek Christmas gift donations for local kids

City Motivators, a small but impactful volunteer organization on Chicago's South Side, is reaching out to the community for Christmas gift donations.

Operating for four years, the organization has been actively serving the South Shore, Woodlawn, and South Chicago neighborhoods with various community events.

With only ten dedicated volunteers, City Motivators has been instrumental in hosting a summer mentoring program, organizing block parties, and facilitating a back-to-school giveaway. Their current focus is on a Christmas gift drive for children aged 3 to 16.

Founder Felicia Walker emphasized the importance of supporting the community and its children.

"I just see the kids on the streets, hanging on the corners, it just reminds me of when I grew up, because I grew up in the same environment and some kids want more for themselves and things like that, so it's very important to support the community and also the children in the community," said Felicia Walker.

The organization aims to provide gifts for kids during the holiday season and create a positive impact.

Local Market, located at 2101 East 71st Street, is collaborating with City Motivators by serving as a drop-off point for toy donations. Toys can be contributed until Friday, and the gifts will be distributed to local children on December 16.