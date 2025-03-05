Chicago clears homeless encampment in Gompers Park, offers housing assistance

The Brief A homeless encampment in Gompers Park is being removed after months of community concerns. Many of the unhoused individuals accepted permanent housing through an "Accelerated Moving Event." Safety concerns and disruptions to youth sports prompted calls for city intervention.



A long-standing homeless encampment in Gompers Park on Chicago’s Northwest Side is being dismantled after months of debate between residents and city officials.

While tensions have run high over the issue, many of the individuals living in the encampment walked away with permanent housing on Wednesday.

What we know:

The City of Chicago’s Department of Family and Support Services organized an "Accelerated Moving Event" to quickly connect unhoused residents with shelter and other services.

This initiative helped speed up the process of placing individuals into housing, allowing them to complete multiple steps at once.

Alderman Samantha Nugent, who represents the area, supported the effort, calling it "the best tool we have to help the unhoused." However, she also acknowledged ongoing concerns from residents about safety and access to the park.

Youth baseball games and practices, which were at risk of relocation due to the encampment, are now expected to return to the park.

"Right now, things have been kind of quiet, and I think everyone is really hopeful that we are going to have games moved back here after things are back to normal," said Ryan Johnson, president of the Gompers Park Athletic Association.

Residents have raised issues about safety, citing recent incidents involving an off-leash dog attacking community members, as well as reports of drug paraphernalia and knives found in the park.

The fire department has also responded to multiple fires at the encampment.

What's next:

Although many of the unhoused individuals have accepted services, tents remain in the park for now.

City officials say they will continue working to restore the area while ensuring those in need receive ongoing support.