Chicago clears migrants from multiple police stations

Chicago is making strides in moving asylum seekers out of police stations.

As of Wednesday morning, Districts 2, 3, 4, 8 and 18 have been cleared, leaving just over 1,400 people awaiting housing placement.

That is less than half of the number reported by the city just three weeks ago as officials say migrants are being moved to brick-and-mortar shelters.

They are also being required to follow a new 60-day shelter policy, which means those who moved this month have until mid-January to find new housing.