Chicago doctors warn: cold, COVID, and flu season is here

The Brief Cold, COVID, and flu season has begun in the Chicago area, with flu cases historically peaking around January 1. Doctors recommend flu and COVID vaccines to reduce symptom severity and potential complications. Guidelines for staying home differ for flu and COVID, with stricter isolation required for COVID cases.



As Chicagoans brace for the winter months, doctors are reminding everyone that it’s not just holiday season—it’s cold, COVID, and flu season too.

December typically marks the beginning of flu season, and doctors say cases are already on the rise in the Chicago area.

Flu cases are expected to peak around January 1, with another surge likely in February or March. Dr. Laura Zimmermann, Chief of General Internal Medicine at Rush University Medical Center, emphasized the importance of vaccinations.

"I always recommend to my patients and to my family to go ahead and get the vaccine every year because we don't know ahead of time that it’s not going to be effective," she said. "And even if you’re unlucky enough to get the flu after getting vaccinated, it will decrease the severity of symptoms."

The same advice applies to the COVID vaccine, Zimmermann added, noting that vaccines remain a key tool in reducing serious illness.

For those who fall ill, the guidelines for staying home differ depending on the illness. The CDC advises flu patients to stay home for at least 24 hours after their fever breaks and symptoms improve significantly. For COVID, isolation should last at least five days after symptoms begin.

If leaving home is unavoidable, wearing a mask is strongly recommended.