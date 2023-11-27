Chicago braces for coldest week as warming centers open to public

As Chicago faces the onset of the coldest week of the season so far, city officials have taken proactive measures to provide relief to residents by opening warming centers across the city.

With temperatures expected to plummet into the teens on Monday night, the move to open warming centers aims to ensure the safety and well-being of all Chicagoans during this frigid weather spell.

The Garfield Community Service Center, located at 10 South Kedzie, stands out as a critical resource during these cold snaps, operating 24 hours a day. Residents in need of emergency shelter options can contact 311 for additional assistance and guidance.

While the Garfield Center remains open around the clock, other warming centers will be accessible to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Englewood Community Service Center — 1140 West 79th Street, Chicago, IL 60620 — 312-747-0200

Garfield Community Service Center — 10 South Kedzie Avenue, Chicago, IL 60612 — 312-746-5400

Dr. Martin Luther King Community Service Center — 4314 South Cottage Grove, Chicago, IL 60653 — 312-747-2300

North Area Community Service Center — 845 West Wilson Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640 — 312-744-2580

South Chicago Community Service Center — 8650 South Commercial Avenue, Chicago, IL 60617 — 312-747-0500

Trina Davila Community Service Center — 4312 West North Avenue, Chicago, IL 60639 — 312-744-2014

