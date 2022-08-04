Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo returns this weekend

The Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo — C2E2 for short — is gearing up to return Friday.

The region's largest pop culture convention is back at full capacity this year.

The event will feature a weekend of guests, comic artists and cosplay, among other attractions, as well as a family area for all ages.

"We have a whole area on the show floor called Family HQ. It's going to be dedicated to a lot of family friendly programming. Everything from learning how to draw from some of our amazing comic artists to dancing and games and activities," said Christopher D'Lando of ReedPOP.

The convention starts Friday at McCormick Place and runs through Sunday.