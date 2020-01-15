Chicago community gathers for anti-violence march on MLK Jr.’s birthday

There was a demand Wednesday night for Chicago’s violence to end on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday.

Members of St. Sabina Church and the community came together for the anti-violence march.

“Sasha Moore didn’t deserve what happened to her last night,” said Tianna Lofton, Moore’s friend.

Tianna Williams knows the grief and trauma that violence breeds. Her friend Moore was in a parked car behind the wheel in the 1400 block of West 83rd Street at 12:35 a.m. Wednesday when a man walked up and started shooting.

The 20-year-old died at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

CPD says overall crime is down. However, Father Pfleger says for the families that have lost loved ones those stats don’t matter. Like Terrell Bosley, who was killed in front of his church nearly 14 years ago.

“I am standing here as a mother who has to bury her son,” said Pamela Bosley. “At the age of 18 in 2006 and today, Terrell’s case still remains unsolved.”

The group marched to the site where Moore was shot, praying for peace and singing a song of hope.

Remembering what Dr. King once said, “Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.”