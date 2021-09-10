Expand / Collapse search

Chicago community group receives nearly $2M from cannabis tax revenue

CHICAGO - Cannabis sales in Illinois are helping local community groups.

The Westside Collaborative Project has received $1.8 million through R3 funding.

R3 is short for "Restore, Reinvest, and Renew." It is a state-established plan to award grants generated from cannabis tax dollars.

The Westside Collaborative Project is led by the NAACP and consists of eight community partners working to build up the city's west side.

