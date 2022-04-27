Chicago community leaders speak out against surge of violence

Reverend Jesse Jackson says Chicago is in the midst of an urban crisis, so he and others are demanding a united plan from local leaders to combat the violence.

Jackson and other leaders are calling for state and federal intervention after 169 people have been killed in the city so far this year.

On Wednesday, the Cook County Sheriff's Department announced they have joined forces with the Chicago Police Department to combat rising crime downtown.

On the South Side, activists say that is part of the problem — focusing on downtown — when other areas have been plagued with crime for years.

They are calling on Mayor Lori Lightfoot to launch a united plan to combat rising violence and the Biden Administration to offer federal aid to help.

"It's interesting to me that we're opening something in River North, when the highest violence in this city is not in River North. Ya know, I hear time and time again now, people over these last six-seven months, 'Well you know we gotta do something about this violence because it's in our neighborhood now,'" Father Michael Pfleger said.

"We've sent well over a billion dollars to help Ukraine, and we should … what are we doing to help out in Chicago? Help out in other major cities with this violence issue," he added.

Local leaders are also calling on the city to create more programs for youth to have something to do this summer.