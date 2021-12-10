Chicago community raises nearly $20k for street vendor beaten during robbery

It was an incredible surprise Friday for the street vendor who was brutally beaten and robbed in Belmont Cragin.

The neighborhood wasted no time, quickly coming together to support the 58-year-old vendor by raising $19,000 in just a matter of days.

Gonzalo Garcia has been a street food vendor for more than a decade. But last Thursday, he was beaten and robbed near Grand and Laramie.

News of the attack did not sit well with high school junior Brenda Correa, who help spearhead a GoFundMe account this week to help Garcia recover.

Nearly $20,000 soon poured in. It was money that Correa and another community member surprised Garcia with this afternoon.

"I know the struggle, they come here with nothing, without a dollar, without the language, without any family or any idea what to do and they work, they just work every single day to help out their families in their countries. That’s what he’s doing, he’s supporting his wife and children. I’m just so proud of him, it’s lovely to be able to help him, it’s an honor," Correa said.

She also says her school — ITW David Speer Academy — has offered to help make Garcia’s cart more secure by installing a locked drawer for money.

Chicago police still do not have any suspects in custody for the attack.