Convenience store clerk pepper-sprayed in Old Town robbery

A pair of Chicago convenience stores were robbed half an hour apart Sunday night.

The first robbery took place around 9 p.m. at an Old Town store in the 1600 block of North Wells Street. Two suspects entered the store and asked for a product behind the counter. Then, they maced the 51-year-old clerk in the face before stealing merchandise and robbing the cash register.

The clerk refused treatment at the scene.

Roughly 30 minutes later, four people entered a Loop convenience store in the first block of North Wells Street and stole several items and cash registers, police said.

Police have not said if they believe the two robberies were connected. No arrests have been made.

Area Three detectives are investigating.