Chicago, Cook County will not expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility in Phase 1B

City and county officials announced Thursday that they will not be widening the pool of those eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine under Phase 1B, citing a "very limited" supply.

The statement from Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle comes in contrast to Gov. J.B. Pritzker's announcement on Wednesday that individuals who have comorbidities and underlying conditions will now be eligible to receive the COVID vaccine under Phase 1B.

"We recognize the Governor must make tough choices and consider needs across this diverse state, but given the limited supply of vaccine, we must also make the tough choices as the leaders of the most populous city and county in the state. We look forward to expanding eligibility as vaccine supply improves," the joint statement reads.

Vaccination efforts in Illinois have together delivered approximately 1.5 million shots, including 1.15 million first doses, to date.



Illinois’ current statewide seven-day rolling case positivity rate is 3.3 percent as of February 10 – the lowest rate since July 2020.