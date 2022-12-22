Chicago cop dies by suicide Thursday morning — third in two weeks

Another Chicago police officer has died by an apparent suicide, the third in just two weeks.

The officer died at his home Thursday morning in the Chicago Lawn district on the Southwest Side.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot addressed the officer’s death during her Covid briefing, calling depression and mental health a difficult but necessary conversation.

"It’s important for us to make sure that when we know someone is having struggles, that we don’t ignore it. That we reach out. That we offer our own assistance and just to be a listening ear," Lightfoot said.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown released the following statement:

The men and women of the Chicago Police Department are everyday heroes who serve and protect with great honor and courage. Each day, they make the choice to put their own safety at risk to protect the people of our city. Our officers repeatedly respond to traumatic incidents and are not immune to the pain and cruelty surrounding these incidents. They do this while balancing their own personal lives and difficulties. This is why it is crucial we strengthen and expand the resources and support systems for our officers.

The recent tragedies we have faced are immensely devastating for the families and loved ones of those we have lost to suicide, as well as every member of the Department. I ask that the people of Chicago continue to keep all those affected in your prayers. I also ask that you take a moment to think about everything our officers give of themselves to do this job that many others wouldn’t. We must do more to protect the brave men and women who protect us.

A reminder there is a National Suicide Prevention hotline that you can call at any time. That number is 9-8-8. You can also text.