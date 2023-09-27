Chicago cop injured after driver in stolen vehicle crashes into building in Pilsen

A Chicago police officer was injured after the driver of a stolen vehicle crashed into a building in Pilsen Wednesday afternoon.

In the 900 block of West Cermak, an unknown male offender struck a building and became wedged between a light pole and the building.

The vehicle then continued driving until the driver and one unknown passenger fled from the vehicle in the 800 block of West Cermak.

Both offenders were taken into custody.

While investigating the incident, it was determined that the suspect vehicle was previously reported stolen from a carjacking incident on Tuesday that occurred in the 4800 block of South Kostner.

A CPD officer sustained a leg injury during the injury and was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

Area One detectives are investigating.