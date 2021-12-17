Chicago cop involved in crash that killed 2-year-old could be fired

A Chicago police officer involved in a crash that killed a two-year-old could lose his job.

The child was in a car police were chasing in 2019, but was reportedly not in a car seat.

Reports say Civilian Oversight Police Agency (COPA) is recommending Officer Michael Mancha be dismissed from the department.

Supt. David Brown recommended a six-month suspension, but the police board overruled Brown Thursday night.

The officer will now face a disciplinary hearing and could be fired.