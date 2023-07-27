Chicago cop shot in hand in Englewood was shot by another officer: COPA

A Chicago police officer shot in the hand Monday night on the city's South Side was shot by another officer, officials confirmed Thursday.

According to preliminary information, Chicago police received a complaint for a trespassing incident in the area of 357 W. 56th Place.

Police officers monitored the area through a Police Observation Device and saw a group of individuals in an alley. Officers arrived in the area in four unmarked police vehicles.

The officers then exited their vehicles to engage the group of individuals on foot as well as an individual driving a black sedan.

As the sedan attempted to leave the area, it struck a police vehicle and then fled the scene.

During this altercation, two officers discharged their firearms at the moving sedan.

"After an initial review of available evidence, it is believed that during this incident, a Chicago Police Officer discharged their weapon and inadvertently struck a fellow officer in the hand in the course of firing at the fleeing sedan," said COPA First Deputy Chief Administrator, Ephraim Eaddy. "There is currently no indication that shots were fired from the sedan, or by any other civilian and there are no reports of a gun recovered. The officer was taken to the hospital in good condition."

No one is in custody in connection to this incident.

COPA says that body-worn camera captured the incident and investigators are attempting to identify and obtain additional video.

If anyone has information or video footage related to this incident, you are asked to contact the COPA office at 312-746-3609 or by visiting ChicagoCOPA.org.