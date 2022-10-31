Chicago cop struck by stolen vehicle during traffic stop, person of interest being questioned

A Chicago police officer was struck by a stolen vehicle in Gresham Monday afternoon.

At about 3:30 p.m., Chicago police stopped a stolen vehicle in the 1600 block of West 84th Street and asked the driver to step out of the vehicle.

The driver of the stolen Hyundai reversed the car, striking an officer in the leg, police said.

The officer fell to the ground and hit his head.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

He was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two offenders fled the scene in the vehicle.

Police are currently questioning a person of interest.